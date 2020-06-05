The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has put Leander Paes plans on hold to complete record 100 Grand Slam appearances before hanging his boots. Last December, the legendary Indian Tennis ace had announced he’d walk away from professional tennis at the end 2020 season. Paes has so far made 97 Grand Slam appearances and is just three shy of touching the magical three-figure mark. Also Read - 6,000 Devotees Per Day, Mandatory Face Masks And 6-Feet Distance: Tirupati Balaji Temple All Set to Reopen From Monday

However, the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic might not allow the veteran Tennis player to get to the landmark. The 46-year-old Paes had announced that 2020 would be his last season as a professional player but his plan to bid adieu on a high with a record eight appearance at the Olympics was stalled by the pandemic, which has wrecked the sporting calendar. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Shares ‘Rakh Tu Hausla’ Video to Salute Frontline COVID-19 Warriors, Rani Mukerji Lends Voice as Tribute

“Olympics is still far away. As of now, I find it difficult to believe that sports will start by July or August. Would it start October or November, who knows. But my team and I are very well prepared that when the lockdown opens up, we will revaluate then and look at ‘One Last Roar’ as season whether we should look at 2021 or not,” Paes told table tennis player Mudit Dani on his chat show ‘Sportlight’. Also Read - 'All-Pet' Private Jet to Reunite Stranded Pets in Delhi With Their Parents in Mumbai For THIS Cost Per Passenger

Further talking about his plans, Paes said there one piece is statistics he would like to get.

“I have played 97 Grand Slams so far and if I play 3 more, it will be 100 so that moves me. Also getting to the eighth Olympics to make sure India is forever on the top as the most number of Olympics played by a tennis player.”

“That is the benchmark I would like to push. But even if I don’t get there, still I’m happy with what I’ve done and the career I have,” said the winner of 18 majors.

After turning Pro in 1991, Paes won the coveted bronze medal in men’s singles competition at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. It was only his second Olympics appearance. Between 1992 and 2016, Paes has competed at every Olympics, making him the only Indian to feature in seven Olympics Games.