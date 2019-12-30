Australia tennis legend Margaret Court has created controversy by delivering a sermon where she hit out at transgender athletes and claimed devil controls the media.

Court, 77, is a church pastor now and in the video of the fiery sermon said, “Children are making the decision at seven or eight years of age to change their sex … no, just read the first two chapters of Genesis, that’s all I say. Male and female.”

The winner of record 24 Grand Slam titles, Court has in the past expressed her opposition to gay marriage and in 2017 was criticised for claiming she would avoid Qantas airline’s due to the company’s support for same-sex marriage.

Continuing her sermon, Court added, “It’s so wrong at that age because a lot of things are planted in this thought realm at that age, and they start to question ‘what am I’. And you know with that LGBT, they’ll wish they never put the T on the end of it because, particularly in women’s sports, they’re going to have so many problems. You have got young people taking hormones and having changes, by the time they are 17 they are thinking, ‘Now I’m a boy and really I was a girl’. Because you know what, God made us that way.”

She proceeded to thrash media saying it was difficult for her to freely express her views as “devil gets in and the media and the political, the education, TV — he wants to control a nation so he can affect people’s minds and mouths.”

There have been demands that the Margret Court Arena at Melbourne Park where Australian Open is hosted, should be stripped of her name. Tennis Australia will honour Court at the Australian Open 2020 for her feat of winning all four majors in the same year.