With ATP and WTA tours suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has swept the whole globe, tennis stars are making most of their 'free-time' by engaging in some interesting live chat sessions on various social media platforms. During one such interaction, two biggest names of the Tennis world – Maria Sharapova and Novak Djokovic discussed everything from tennis, highs or lows, several other various aspects and their ongoing life amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Ranked number one in the world, Djokovic boasts of one of the most illustrious and glorious tennis careers, but there was a moment early in his career when the gritty Serb was struggling to find his feet. During the live session, Sharapova recalled one such instance when Djokovic was fanboying on her over their ‘dinner date’. Also Read - Coronavirus: Nationwide Tally Crosses 50,000-mark, Maharashtra Records Highest Cases | Key Points

Discussing an exhibition match, Sharapova said she played a mixed-doubles tie against Djokovic where the two were opponents. The latter told the Russian that if he beats her, she would have to buy him dinner. Sharapova accepted the challenge, not quite sure of who the Serbian was at the time, she lost the match and had to buy dinner for Djokovic. Also Read - Russia Bans Online Videos About 'Man-made' Origin of COVID-19

“I remember we played this little exhibition. I was young, you were young, way before you had any Grand Slam titles. I don’t know if you’d even won a tournament at that point,” said Sharapova. This part of the chat was shared by ATP Tour on their official Twitter handle.

“You said that if you’d win in a mixed doubles match, I would have to pay dinner. I was like, ‘Okay, whatever, who is this kid?'” Sharapova recalled.

“You won and you were like, ‘We have dinner tonight. We’re going to the Japanese place!’ I was like, ‘Are you serious? You and me, going to dinner, tonight?’ So we did. We ended up going to dinner and it was so funny because you pulled out I think it was an old Kodak camera and you asked the waiter to take a photo of us… and here we are,” she further said.



“It’s actually what happened. Maria is saying the truth,” Djokovic said, laughing.

“I think you were fanboying,” Sharapova replied.

The 32-year-old Djokovic himself didn’t shy away from revealing his admiration for Sharapova, especially after watching her workout videos amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

“When you’re an athlete and used to these things, it’s such an integral part of your day, that it’s almost impossible to think about days when you’re not doing something, even if it’s stretching, yoga, whatever it is. I’ve been trying to do that. But there have been some days where I just haven’t done much physical activity at all. And that’s fine,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic recently said that he was ‘mentally empty’ and ‘confused” at the beginning of the ongoing freeze of the tennis calendar due to the pandemic. He was set to defend his Wimbledon title this year before the grass-court Grand Slam was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.