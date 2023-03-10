Home

Sports

Andy Murray Survives Scare at Indian Wells; Pulls Off Another ‘Marathon Win’ of The Season

Andy Murray Survives Scare at Indian Wells; Pulls Off Another ‘Marathon Win’ of The Season

Indian Wells: In a marathon battle, Murray beat Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4.

Qatar Open: Andy Murray Cruises Into QF After 3-Hour Marathon Win Over Alexander Zverev

Indian Wells: Veteran Andy Murray once again showed that he had the fire in his belly to be a challenger in the twilight of his career. The former World No 1 survived a scare in the opening round of the Indian Wells on Thursday. In a marathon battle, Murray beat Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4.

The three-hour and 12-minute triumph on Thursday was one of many marathon matches for the three-time Grand Slam winner, who has earned a bit of a reputation for these kinds of wins in 2023. Murray has competed in 10 matches this season, with a whopping 70 per cent of them going to a deciding set.

You may like to read

With this win, he improves to 7-0 in deciding sets in 2023, and 7-3 overall. He will next take on 15th-seed Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Brit put constant pressure on the 61st-ranked Argentine, earning 20 break points and converting four. He saved four of five break points overall.

Ethceverry troubled Murray in the early stages with his aggressive baseline game. In a thrilling first-set tie-break, he thwarted a Murray pass attempt with fast hands at the net and later clipped the very edge of the line with a forehand winner on set point, leaving Murray incredulous.

Murray countered with depth and precision to turn the match around, finishing with 28 winners to his opponent’s 36. He closed out the win with his sixth ace.

The Briton did not drop serve in the final two sets, saving all three break points against him. He created 20 break chances on return, including 10 in the opening set and eight in the third.

Murray also converted on his only two break points in the second set to force a deciding set. He remains undefeated in final sets this year after a pair of five-set wins at the Australian Open and his four Doha marathons.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.