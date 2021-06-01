Naomi Osaka – the 23-year old Japanese tennis star – on Monday, pulled out of the ongoing French Open following fallout after her media boycott. She did not attend the mandatory press conference following her first-round win on Day 1 of the French Open. The number two seed beat Patricia Maria Tig of Romania 6-4, 7-6 in straight sets. Also Read - French Open 2021 Match Highlights Day 2: Roger Federer Beats Denis Istomin in Straight Sets to Book Second Round Berth

On Monday, Osaka took to Twitter and wrote, "The best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris."

Naomi also went on to admit that she did not want to be a distraction and the timing may not have been the best. She also revealed her bout with depression after the 2018 US Open.

“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. The truth is I have suffered bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that,” she said in her statement.