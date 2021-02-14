World No 1 Novak Djokovic added another feather to his cap by becoming the second man in history to win 300 Grand Slam matches. With the win over Milos Raonic, Djokovic has joined former World No 1 Roger Federer. The Serb beat the Canadian 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in two hours and 56 minutes on the Rod Laver Arena. Also Read - Tennis News | Rafael Nadal on Verge of Breaking Roger Federer's Record of Most Consecutive Sets Won at Grand Slams During Australian Open 2021

Federer enjoys a 362-59 win-loss record at the Slams and is at the top. At No 3 is Spain's Rafael Nadal. Nadal has won 285 matches and needs to win 15 more matches to join Federer and Djokovic. Jimmy Connors and Andre Agassi make up the top five.

Most Grand Slam Singles Match Wins (Open Era, as of 14 February 2021)

Rank Player Win-Loss Record 1) Roger Federer (SUI) 362-59 2) Novak Djokovic (SRB) 300-45 3) Rafael Nadal (ESP) 284-39 4) Jimmy Connors (USA) 233-49 5) Andre Agassi (USA) 224-53

The Serb – who played with an injury – looked to struggle with his muscle during the match.

“I had no preparation for this match,” said Djokovic. “I used every hour I had to recover since the Taylor match. My physio and those of the ATP and Australian Open gave me their best support to get on the court. I have definitely been fitter in the past and I will continue to take each day one at a time.”

Djokovic – who is yet to lose in 2021 – would have a stiff quarter final where he would lock horns with Germany’s Alexander Zverev. 23-year-old Zverev cannot be taken lightly by Djokovic and he would know that well. The game takes place in a couple of days time.

