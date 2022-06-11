Paris: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are probably the best players in the history of the sport and hence there is a constant debate among fans and plaudits about who is the ‘Greatest Of All Time’. Diving into the GOAT debate of the ‘Big 3’ of tennis, Nick Kyrgios has picked his choice. Citing more Slams as the reason, Kyrgios picked Nadal over Djokovic, Federer in the GOAT debate in a recent interview with Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora.Also Read - Rafael Nadal's Tennis Much More Entertaining Than Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer: Fmr World No 1 Mats Wilander

"I think it's Rafael Nadal [who is the greatest of the Big-3 for me]. He now has 22 Grand Slams and the other two have twenty," Kyrgios said.

"I love that people follow me and come to see me in the different tournaments, and that they like my way to play I am proud of my style," Nick Kyrgios said. "Being able to prove it is also a reward for me."

Claiming that fans like that aggression, he also spoke of his bad-boy image on-court.

“I have always been very emotional and ambitious. I’m not going to change. Because I think the fans want to see exciting and intense games. If you lose, you will be angry. It’s normal, it’s human. Some show it more and some less,” he said further.

Meanwhile, there are doubts over Nadal’s participation at the Wimbledon because of his chronic foot pain. He played through the pain over the two weeks at Roland Garos and that was impressive. Nadal has said that he would love to play the Wimbledon but it depends on the pain.

The Wimbledon starts in a little more than two weeks. Fans would love to see the Spaniard in action chasing his 23rd.