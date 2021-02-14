Rafel Nadal and Roger Federer have been arguably the most iconic athletes of the modern generation. Now with the Swiss away from action due to an injury, Nadal – who is on a roll – has the opportunity to break a big record of Federer with a set. The Spaniard has won his first three games in the ongoing Australian Open without dropping a set. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Injury Update: Tennis World No 1 Reveals he Was on Painkillers During Australian Open Match Against Milos Raonic

Now, he needs to win one more set to edge Federer's record of most consecutive sets at Slams. Federer has 36, while Nadal (30) has the opportunity to go past him in the Australian Open 2021 campaign.

In fact, the Spaniard could do it this week. Nadal's winning streak began in French Open last year where he did not drop a single set throughout his triumphant run.

In the Open Era, he merely is behind Federer – who is at the top. The Swiss enjoyed his golden run in 2006 when he won across US Open, Australian Open and the French Open. Federer is followed by John McEnroe’s tally of 35 consecutive sets won in 1984.

📊 Tenistas con más sets ganados consecutivamente en Grand Slam (Open Era): 36 🇨🇭 Roger Federer (2006-2007)

35 🇺🇸 John McEnroe (1984)

30 🇪🇸 RAFA NADAL (2020-2021)

28 🇸🇪 Bjorn Borg (1980)

26 🇸🇪 Stefan Edberg (1991-1992)

25 🇷🇴 Ilie Nastase (1972-1973) 📝 Mejor racha pic.twitter.com/gOsFzh0CJS — MisterOnly.Tennis (@OnlyRogerCanFly) February 13, 2021

In the past, it was considered next to impossible to win a tournament without dropping a single set – but nowadays the players have taken the skill level to an all-new level.

Nadal broke his own tally of 29 in the Australian Open this year. In 2017,he won 29 consecutive sets between Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

He will now have to win both his fourth-round match against Fabio Fognini and his possible last-eight clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to equal Federer’s record.

Given his current form, that is very much on the cards.