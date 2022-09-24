London: Known to be an emotional person, Swiss legend Roger Federer could not hold back his tears after the Swiss legend pulled the curtains on his illustrious career lasting two decades. He played his final game – which was a doubles event – with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London on Friday. Not only did he thank his wife Mirka, but he also hugged her and his kids after the game. The clip that has now gone viral shows, Federer, saying: ‘I’m so Happy. I’m Not Sad. ok?’Also Read - Novak Djokovic Coaching Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal During Laver Cup Match is Surreal; PICS go VIRAL

Meanwhile, the Nadal-Federer pair lost the match to Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe 4-6 7-6 11-9. During his farewell speech after the match, Federer thanked his wife for supporting him always. He also went on to thank god and his mother and father.

“I had so many people cheering me on. My family is here tonight. I had so much fun over the last so many years, my wife has supported. She could have stopped me a long time ago but she did not. She allowed me to play. Without my mum, I would not be here, thank you to her and my dad. It has been incredible, my god,” said Federer as he tried to control his tears.