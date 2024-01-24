Home

Rohan Bopanna Creates RECORD; Becomes Oldest First-Time World No. 1 With Maiden Semifinal in Australian Open Men’s Doubles

India's Rohan Bopanna scripted history on Wednesday, January 24 becoming the oldest player to become World No. 1 in men's doubles tennis history.

Rohan Bopanna

Melbourne: India woke up on Wednesday to the good news of Rohan Bopanna making the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles semi-final. At the age of 43, he created history by becoming the oldest doubles No. 1 to reach Australian Open semis. He, along with his Australian partner Mathew Ebden would now be vying for a spot in the summit clash.

