Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rohan Bopanna Creates RECORD; Becomes Oldest First-Time World No. 1 With Maiden Semifinal in Australian Open Men’s Doubles

Rohan Bopanna Creates RECORD; Becomes Oldest First-Time World No. 1 With Maiden Semifinal in Australian Open Men’s Doubles

India's Rohan Bopanna scripted history on Wednesday, January 24 becoming the oldest player to become World No. 1 in men's doubles tennis history.

Published: January 24, 2024 9:16 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Rohan Bopanna, Rohan Bopanna age, Rohan Bopanna news, Rohan Bopanna titles, Rohan Bopanna records, Rohan Bopanna doubles ranking, Rohan Bopanna World No 1, Australian Open, Australian Open results, Australian Open 2024, Australian Open news, Aus Open 2024
Rohan Bopanna

Melbourne: India woke up on Wednesday to the good news of Rohan Bopanna making the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles semi-final. At the age of 43, he created history by becoming the oldest doubles No. 1 to reach Australian Open semis. He, along with his Australian partner Mathew Ebden would now be vying for a spot in the summit clash.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.