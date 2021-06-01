Hours after Japanese star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the ongoing French Open, ace tennis star Serena Williams has reacted to the development. Asked to comment on Osaka’s claim last week that post-match media conferences were damaging her mental wellbeing, Williams said that she feels for Osaka and wishes to give her a hug. Williams also admitted to being in a similar position during her career. Also Read - Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open 2021 Following Fallout After Media Boycott

"The only thing I feel is that I feel for Naomi. I feel like I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it's like. Like I said, I've been in those positions. We have different personalities, and people are different. Not everyone is the same. I'm thick (skinned). Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently," Williams told reporters.

Williams suggested that Osaka should be left alone and allowed to handle the situation how she wants to. Williams also reckoned that Osaka is doing the best that she can.

“You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to, in the best way she thinks she can, and that`s the only thing I can say. I think she`s doing the best that she can,” she added.

The Japanese star did not attend the mandatory press conference following her first-round win on Day 1 of the French Open. The number two seed beat Patricia Maria Tig of Romania 6-4, 7-6 in straight sets.

On Monday, Osaka took to Twitter and wrote, “The best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.”