It did not take long for Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios to spark a controversy in the Australian Open. It happened on the opening day at Melbourne Park’s John Cain Arena during his first-round clash against Portugal’s Frederico Ferreira. Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Alexander Zverev Suffers Meltdown as he Destroys Racquet | Watch Video

When he was trailing 0-2 in the first set, he made a strange request to a friend in his player’s box. Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka Start With Dominating Victories in Melbourne

‘Get your girlfriend out of my box,’ he said. This was caught on live television and soon his fans started talking about it on social media even though he went on to win the first set 6-4. Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Ankita Raina Becomes Fifth Indian Woman Player to Feature in Grand Slam Main Draw

Here is how fans reacted:

Get your girlfriend out of my box. Is Nick Kyrgios the biggest flog in sport? Sooky La La because someone wasn’t kissing his ass loud enough. Really couldn’t give a shit if he was abducted by aliens. — Will (@StreetRuffian75) February 8, 2021

I thought it was Chizzel. I assume it’s a little note to his girlfriend ‘chiara’ in Canberra, given the recent daily mail coverage about them. — blahblah (@danananah87) February 8, 2021

@NickKyrgios nice shirt.

Like it, but my 23 yr old son and his girlfriend not so much. Well played tonight…although still a couple of games to go in 3rd set. — Michael Miller (@Sniff4EVA) February 8, 2021

I don’t know whose girlfriend is in Nick Kyrgios’ box – but he is NOT happy about it. 😬 — Sharnelle Vella (@SharnelleVella) February 8, 2021

Eventually, he convincingly won the match 6-4, 6-4 and 6-4 to progress to the second round.

In 2019 he was ordered to pay around £82,500 for his conduct during that year’s Cincinnati Masters tournament. The amount set a new record for the highest fine imposed on a player. Kyrgios has a reputation for losing his cool during matches. While that makes him a favourite among fans, he also has a lot of haters.