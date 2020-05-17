Controversial tennis star Nick Kyrgios once again lived up to his billing as one of the most colourful characters on the tour as he took fired another swipe at a host of ATP stars including world number one Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios openly declared his love for Andy Murray in a wildly entertaining Instagram live chat with the Brit. From praising Murray to questioning the ‘Big 3′ dominance, the Australian didn’t shy away from lambasting some of tennis’ biggest names during the conversation. Also Read - Did Ranbir Kapoor Cut Alia Bhatt's Hair at Home? Her Latest Post Hints at The Same

The 25-year-old Kyrgios told Murray on Saturday the British tennis star was better than top-ranked Djokovic, claiming the Serb 'dodges' his serve while the Scot 'is on it like a light'. By his own estimate, Kyrgios had drunk six glasses of wine when he logged on from his Canberra home for the webchat with Murray.

In a conversation dominated largely by the Australian, Murray asked him how many glasses of wine he’d drunk.

"About as many games as you gave me at Wimbledon that year, about six," Kyrgios responded, in reference to Murray's comfortable win over him in the round of 16 at the All England four years ago.

Despite being rated extremely highly by fans and experts for his skill or talent – the world number 40 Kyrgios has never gone beyond the quarterfinals of a major championship. “My knowledge and interest in red wine has gone incredibly up during this quarantine,” said Kyrgios, well known for his withering comments about leading tennis players.

Murray, however, appears to be one of his few rivals Kyrgios respects, with the Scot having defeated Djokovic in both the 2012 US Open and 2013 Wimbledon finals. Djokovic, however, leads their head-to-head record 25-11 and has won 17 Grand Slam singles titles to Murray’s three.

That didn’t stop Kyrgios telling Murray: “I think you should have one of the best careers ever. I think you are better than Djokovic.



“Djokovic was playing dodgeball on my serve and you were slapping it for a winner. He was trying to dodge it, you were on it like a light.”

Murray responded by saying: “The results would suggest otherwise.” Kyrgios has endured a rocky relationship with Djokovic, once describing the Serb’s post-match cup of love celebrations as ‘cringeworthy’.

In one of the less bizarre parts of their Saturday conversation, Kyrgios asked Murray, who has long been sidelined with hip, and more recently, thigh injuries when he might be back on court following the coronavirus outbreak.

Murray, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, said: “I feel pretty good I was doing well before the injury at the Davis Cup. I think when things get back to normal I think I will be alright.”

Kyrgios suggested the pair should play doubles together, prompting a wry Murray to reply: “Only if you promise to behave, you said you were going to.”