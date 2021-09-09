World number one Novak Djokovic is just two wins away from creating history as he powered his way through sixth seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy to advance into his 12th US Open semifinal on Thursday (in India). Once again after dropping the first set, Djokovic wasted no time and took control of the proceedings to beat Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a rematch of July’s Wimbledon final. This is the fourth time when top seed had gotten the better of Italian in as many matches. It was also Djokovic’s 80th match win at Flushing Meadows.Also Read - US Open 2021 Results: Alexander Zverev Storms Into Semifinal With Easy Win Over Lloyd Harris; Maria Sakkari Stuns Karolina Pliskova to Reach Last 4

The 34-year-old Serb is trying to become the first man to win all four majors in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969. If he win two more matches, Djokovic will claim the historic 21st Grand Slam title and break the deadlock with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (20 majors). Also Read - US Open: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Kei Nishikori Challenge to Sail Into Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic rolls into his 12th #USOpen semifinal! He is two wins away from the calendar Grand Slam. pic.twitter.com/JjVIssTa7Y — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2021



In the last men’s singles quarterfinal of US Open 2021, Djokovic conceded the opening set for the third consecutive time at Flushing Meadows and ninth time at a major in 2021. But again it didn’t matter, Djokovic quickly corrected his strokes and regained control. Also Read - US Open: Sloane Stephens, Halep Reach Third Round on Rain-Marred Day

“It was a great match, a lot of energy on the court, off the court as well. Matteo is a terrific player, an established Top 10 player. Every time we face each other it’s a close battle,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

“When I lost the first set I managed to forget about it and move on, kind of be in the moment and I think I was locked in from the beginning of the second set. I took my tennis to a different level. It was the best three sets of tennis I’ve played so far in the tournament for sure.”

Djokovic will next take on Tokyo Olympics 2020 champion Alexander Zverev, who reached his fourth career Slam semifinal by eliminating South Africa’s 46th-ranked Lloyd Harris 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-4. Zverev ended Djokovic’s bid of ‘Golden Slam’ after edging out the latter in the Olympic semifinal in Tokyo.

Introducing the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/nMXGPeXIVX — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2021



However, Djokovic leads the head-to-head tally versus the German 6-3.

Djokovic holds a perfect 26-0 record in major tournaments this season, including trophies on the Australian Open in February, French Open in June and Wimbledon in July. He beat Berrettini in the final at the All England Club.

“I wanted to start out the match well, I thought I did tonight. I had some break points midway through the first set but he has one of the best serves in the game,” Djokovic said after the match versus Berrettini. “There’s a reason why they call him a hammer in tennis. He’s got a big serve and forehand.”

“Next to [Juan Martin] del Potro probably the biggest serve and forehand we have in tennis so I had to be really focused on every point, not allowing him to come back into the match. I think it was a great performance overall.”

Djokovic won 74 per cent of first-serve points and hit 44 winners, including 12 aces. He made fewer unforced errors (15 in total) than his Berrettini 43.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Canada’s Felix-Auger Aliassime in the other men’s singles semifinal of US Open 2021.