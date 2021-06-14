World number one Novak Djokovic shakes off a slow start and rustiness to dominate the young and talented Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s singles final of French Open 2021 on Sunday. Djokovic completed a mammoth turnaround by beating Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to lift his second Roland Garros title at the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier. The victory also sealed a historic feat for Djokovic, who became the first player in the Open Era in 52 years to win all Grand Slam titles twice. Overall, the Serb became only the third player in history – to achieve the career Grand Slam twice. Roy Emerson and Rod Laver are the only men to have won each Grand Slam on two or more occasions. Also Read - Stefanos Tsitsipas Reacts After Defeat in French Open Final: "Hope I Achieve Half of What Novak Djokovic Has Done"

The 34-year-old Djokovic, who previously won the Roland Garros title in 2016, added a 19th Grand Slam title to his illustrious trophy cabinet. His victory is Paris also narrowed the gap on 20-time champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of the list for most majors men’s singles titles. The world number one began the season by lifting his ninth Australian Open trophy, and by claiming his second Grand Slam title in a row he remains on track for a calendar Grand Slam. Also Read - VIDEO: Kid's Reaction on Getting Racket From Novak Djokovic After Historic French Open Win is Going Viral

🔥Grand Slam Title Leaderboard 🔥 2️⃣0️⃣ Roger Federer

2️⃣0️⃣ Rafael Nadal

1️⃣9️⃣ Novak Djokovic#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/j5ConjTZBN — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 13, 2021



Meanwhile, Djokovic’s journey to French Open glory was a roller-coaster ride. After battling back from two sets to love against Italian teenager – Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round, Djokovic overcame arguably the biggest test of all, taking down 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in a four-set classic in the semifinal of French Open 2021. Djokovic, who trailed 0-5 in the opening set and faced set point in the high-quality third set, needed four hours and 11 minutes to complete the 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 triumph. Also Read - LIVE French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Score And Updates, Men's Final: Djokovic Wins 19th Grand Slam Title, Beats Tsitsipas to Clinch 2nd Roland Garros Title

It took Djokovic a couple of sets to find his range against world number five Tsitsipas, who raced to a two-set lead in his maiden Grand Slam final. But the World No. 1 staged a ‘comeback of ages’ in the third set by claiming a crucial service break after an 11-minute game four. Despite saving four break points, Tsitsipas was unable to hold back against World No. 1, and the latter took a 3-1 lead.

Unmatched 🏆🏆@DjokerNole is now the first man in Open Era history to win all four Grand Slams twice. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/nAfmFHBJst — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 13, 2021



The Serb turned the match on its head in the fourth set and dropped only three points on his own serve. By winning 86 per cent (12/14) of points behind his powerful first service. Djokovic took a 4-0 lead with a double break and levelled the scoreline by taking the fourth set in 39 minutes.

Djokovic continued to dominate in the fifth set even as Tsitsipas continued to impress with his skill and talent at the grandest stage of Tennis. Cheered and supported well by the Chatrier crowd, Tsitsipas saved three break points across two of his service games, including two to hold for 4-3. But the Greek could not find a way back after dropping serve at 2-1, and the World No. 1 sealed his 19th Grand Slam title after four hours and 11 minutes.

This was the first major final for Tsitsipas and 29th for Djokovic. The Serb has now won two French Open titles, along with nine titles at the Australian Open, five at Wimbledon and three at the US Open.

Meanwhile, Djokovic also became just the sixth player in Open Era history to erase a two-set deficit in a Grand Slam final. He is the first to do it at Roland Garros since Gaston Gaudio’s 2004 turnaround against Guillermo Coria.