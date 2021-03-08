Serbian Tennis great Novak Djokovic on Monday set a record for most weeks at No. 1 in the 48-year history of the ATP rankings. Djokovic, who lifted his record-extending ninth Australian Open title in Melbourne last month, entered his 311th week at the top of the men’s singles rankings, one week longer than 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer’s record. Federer had set the record in July 2012, surpassing American Pete Sampras’ record of 286 weeks. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Equals Roger Federer's Record For Most Weeks as World No.1 at ATP Rankings

Djokovic first attained the No. 1 ranking on 4 July 2011. He has since held on to the numero uno spot in the rankings across five different stints for a record 311 weeks. The 33-year-old also holds a record 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles and 18 Grand Slam titles in his glittering career.

Djokovic had fallen to No. 22 in May 2018 amid a series of injuries and downturn in form. However, he stormed back into the top five after winning Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018 and following that up with a win at the 2019 Australian Open and 2019 Wimbledon.

Djokovic has since spent 88 weeks at No.1 and last season finished as the year-end No. 1 in the ATP Rankings for a record-equalling sixth time. He matched Pete Sampras’ long-standing record of most finishes as the year-end World No. 1 in the rankings. The Serb has achieved the feat six times, one more than his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, as well as Jimmy Connors.

The record is broken!@DjokerNole now holds the record for most weeks at No. 1 in the @fedex ATP Rankings 👏 #Novak311 pic.twitter.com/stV5Hnghdm — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 8, 2021



Federer, Djokovic and Spain’s Rafael Nadal have dominated men’s singles tennis, particularly the Grand Slams, for nearly two decades.

From the 2003 Wimbledon to the 2021 Australian Open, the three players have won 58 out of 70 Grand Slams. They won 18 consecutive slams from the 2005 French Open to Wimbledon in 2009, and 13 consecutive slams from the 2017 Australian Open to the 2020 Australian Open.