Novak Djokovic eased past his opponent to sail into the second round of French Open 2020 on Tuesday. The top-seed defeated Mikael Ymer 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 in what was his first Grand Slam match since being disqualified from the US Open for default.

Djokovic dropped just five games and broke Ymer nine times during his facile win. The Serb also landed 32 winners as compared to his opponent's tally of 12.

After the contest, Ymer compared Djokovic's dominance to a snake killing its prey.

“It felt like when a snake kills its prey,” said Ymer after the match. “I had chances to rally but then I got suffocated.”

For Djokovic, it was merely business as usual, and he stressed there is a long way to go yet.”

Djokovic has title on his mind and says there’s still a long way to go.

“My ambition is to fight for the title here,” he said. “It’s just the start of the tournament, I just want to play one match at a time. It’s always a pleasure to return to Paris on Philippe Chatrier, this important court. The atmosphere is a little different this year with few fans but I remain motivated to win the title.”