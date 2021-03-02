Novak Djokovic has officially tied with Roger Federer’s all-time record for the most weeks at the top of the men’s Tennis rankings. Djokovic, who is gaining on Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, has taken a significant step towards becoming the ‘Greatest of All Time’ by matching Federer’s record. Djokovic on Monday entered his 310th week at the top of the ATP rankings. Also Read - Tennis | Sania Mirza Returns to WTA Circuit With a Win in Qatar Open

Courtesy that, the 33-year-old equalled Federer’s career record for most time spent atop the rankings. By lifting his record-extending ninth Australian Open title after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final, Djokovic guaranteed that he would surpass Federer’s weeks at No. 1 record on 8 March. Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Daniil Medvedev For Record-Extending Ninth Title at Melbourne Park, Wins 18th Grand Slams Title Overall

The 18-time Grand Slam champion reclaimed the top spot from Nadal in February 2020. Also Read - Australian Open 2021 HIGHLIGHTS FINAL 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Updates: Djokovic Beats Medvedev in Straight Sets to Win 9th Australian Open Title

Djokovic first became the No. 1 at the age of 24 years and 43 days on 4 July 2011. He spent a personal-best 122 consecutive weeks at the pinnacle of the ATP Rankings between July 2014 and November 2016.

Djokovic has compiled a 387-53 win-loss record as World No. 1, including a 117-30 mark against Top 10 opponents and a 39-13 record in tour-level finals.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have dominated men’s singles tennis, particularly the Grand Slams, for nearly two decades.

Djokovic is one of 26 players in the history of the ATP Rankings to hold the top spot – since 23 August 1973. He finished 2020 as year-end No. 1 for the sixth time (also 2011-12, ’14-15 and ’18), tying the record of Pete Sampras (1993-98).

From the 2003 Wimbledon to the 2021 Australian Open, the three players have won 58 out of 70 Grand Slams. They won 18 consecutive slams from the 2005 French Open to Wimbledon in 2009, and 13 consecutive slams from the 2017 Australian Open to the 2020 Australian Open.