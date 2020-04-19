As the sporting action around the world coming to a grinding halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons around the world are keeping us entertained with their live chat sessions or interviews on several social media platforms. One such Live session between Tennis two stalwarts – Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray gave us some real gems on Saturday when they discussed some interesting aspects of the game. The duo gave their fans an honest insight of their minds and touched upon various topics. Also Read - Nadal, Djokovic And Federer Plan to Help Struggling Lower-Ranked Players

From discussing about the best server of the sport to best returner, Djokovic and Murray spoke in detail about their fellow professional players. During the conversation, the world number one Djokovic spoke highly about his long-time rival and Swiss great Roger Federer. The Serb hailed Federer's ability to come up with serve and volley. However, Djokovic believes it somewhat underrated and not talked about enough.

Djokovic said that 20-time Grand Slam champion – Federer is one of the most complete players to have ever played the game.

“Roger. I mean he would definitely be there. I mean he is one of the most complete players ever to play the game,” said the 32-year-old.

“We all know how great he is. I think it is a bit underrated. I don’t know if people really talk about his ability to come up with serve and volley; accurate play at the most challenging times in the match, against us (great returners).

Djokovic and Murray also tried to assemble the most perfect tennis player by considering the best shots from different players. As the topic turned to the volley, Djokovic did not have too many thoughts for anyone other than Federer.

“He was really not intimidated so much by the return. He would place, especially on the quicker surfaces, he would disrupt your rhythm.”

The pair have played a number of matches over the years that have decided Grand Slam titles, the latest of which included the 2020 Australian Open final and the epic 2019 Wimbledon final, both of which Djokovic won.

Murray, a former world no.1 himself, said that he wished he had enjoyed his great matches against the likes of Novak Djokovic more now that he is looking to salvage his career after hip surgery in early 2019.

“After the issues I’ve had the last few years, I sometimes do wish I had enjoyed those moments more,” Murray said. “When you see the end coming you think… I should have enjoyed the wins or even the losses that were great matches.”