American legend Pete Sampras has further fuelled the GOAT – Greatest of All Time – debate in Tennis as he picks Novak Djokovic as the unanimous winner due to the Serb's unmatched consistency, ability to win Grand Slams at will, and other series of remarkable achievements in the sport. Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are currently tied at 20 Grand Slams titles each, with fans and pundits continuing to argue over who should be considered the 'GOAT'. However, Djokovic has somehow edged ahead in that debate as he is the youngest of the trio and has been unmatched in consistency and success in recent years.

The 34-year-old Djokovic, who recently clinched a record-breaking seventh year-end No. 1 finish, broke a tie with his childhood 'idol' Sampras. With yet another Masters trophy in his illustrious cabinet, the world number one ensured that he finished on the top of the pile.

Speaking with ATP's Greg Garber about Djokovic's latest achievement, 14-time Major champion Sampras opined that Djokovic will appreciate his achievement of finishing No. 1 on seven occasions a lot more once he "gets older". "Seven years, for him, I'm sure he sees it as a bonus to all the Majors that he's won," Sampras said.

The American great also pointed out that such a feat is especially difficult in an era that consists of two other greats as well as several rising stars. “But I think he’ll appreciate it more as he gets older. He did it at a time where he dominated two of the greats, in Roger and Rafa, and he handled the next generation of players very well – all at the same time.”

Sampras went on to cite Djokovic’s sustained excellence over the past decade as a reason to consider him the GOAT. “I do think what Novak’s done over the past 10 years, winning the Majors, being consistent, finishing No. 1 for seven years, to me it’s a clear sign that he is the greatest of all time,” Sampras, who won 14 major singles titles before retiring after the 2002 U.S. Open, was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour website.

The 50-year-old seemingly ran out of superlatives while describing Djokovic’s glittering career. However, he didn’t forget to mention how Djokovic’s willingness to “change” and improve are the main causes of his Serb’s remarkable greatness.

“What Novak’s done over the past 10 years – I could give you all the adjectives, I mean, I don’t know what to say,” Sampras said. “He’s willing to change, he’s willing to learn about himself. He’s always looking to get better.”

Sampras also believes that Djokovic’s record of seven year-end No. 1 finishes will stand the test of time.

“I was ‘The Man’ for those number of years, and he’s been ‘The Man’ even more so.”

“I think he’s been more consistent, he’s won more events, he’s got more majors. I could go on and on talking about his career. I don’t think you will see (seven year-end number ones) again,” Sampras said.