World number one Novak Djokovic will not compete at this year’s Miami Open since he is looking to spend time with his family amid Covid-19 restrictions, he announced on his official Twitter handle on Saturday. Djokovic has made the shock decision to withdraw from the Miami Open, joining the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in missing the first Masters 1000 event of the year. The 18-time Grand Slam champion will delay his comeback to the ATP Tour following a muscle injury he suffered at the Australian Open, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. Also Read - Roger Federer Withdraws From Dubai ATP After Suffering Stunning Defeat in Qatar Open Quarterfinals

Djokovic sustained a muscle tear that hindered him during his successful Australian Open title defence last month and the 33-year-old planned to return at Miami before playing the Monte-Carlo Masters and the ATP 250 Serbia Open. Also Read - Qatar Open 2021: Roger Federer Registers Hard-Fought Win on Injury Return After 13 Months

“Dear fans, I’m very sorry to announce that this year I won’t travel to Miami to compete,” wrote the 33-year-old on his twitter handle. Also Read - Tennis: Novak Djokovic Breaks Roger Federer's World Record For Most Weeks at No.1 in ATP Rankings

“I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family. With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home. I look forward to coming back next year.”

Dear fans, I’m very sorry to announce that this year I won’t travel to Miami to compete. I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family. With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home. I look forward to coming back next year! — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 19, 2021



The Serbian ace is a six-time champion at the ATP Masters 1000 event, where he has won in 2007, 2011-12 and 2014-16. The only other player who has won six titles at the tournament is former world No. 1 Andre Agassi. Djokovic has a 44-7 record at the event, in which he has competed 13 times.

Rafa Nadal also decided to skip the Mar 22 to Apr 4 Masters 1000 event to recover from a back injury, while Roger Federer will not be present as he works his way back to full fitness after two knee operations in the past 12 months.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, but especially for players with families. As a father of two myself, I know how important it is to spend time with your children. Hopefully, we will have the opportunity to welcome Novak back to Miami next year,” said Miami Open tournament director James Blake.

Djokovic has won all the nine matches he has played in 2021, which included his run to a ninth Australian Open title. Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in the championship match at Melbourne Park in straight sets in February.