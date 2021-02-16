Novak Djokovic once again lost his cool on the court during his quarter-final match against Alexander Zverev. The ugly incident took place in the third set when World No 1 hit a Zverev service into the net. It happened when Zverev was up a break in the third set. Djokovic slammed his racquet thrice and it was changed soon. The Serb was having problems while taking on Zverev’s service with his backhand. Also Read - Tennis News | Novak Djokovic Joins Roger Federer, Becomes Second Man in History to Reach 300 Grand Slam Wins

This is not the first time such a thing has happened with the Serbian. Not long back, he did the same while representing his country in doubles match ahead of the Australian Open. Also Read - Tennis News | Rafael Nadal on Verge of Breaking Roger Federer's Record of Most Consecutive Sets Won at Grand Slams During Australian Open 2021

Here is what transpired in the third set of the quarter-final: Also Read - Novak Djokovic Injury Update: Tennis World No 1 Reveals he Was on Painkillers During Australian Open Match Against Milos Raonic

Zverev has been playing some good and consistent tennis and that is irritating the top seed. He came into the match with an injury and hence has been playing with a lot of pain. After his game against Raonic, he revealed the amount of pain his body is undertaking. He said that he would have pulled out of the tournament had it not been the Australian Open.

Djokovic has been in good form in the last week and is expected to win the Australian Open. In his last game, he was stretched to the fourth set by Raonic. Djokovic had his problems early in the tournament in the third round match against Taylor Fritz of the USA. The match went into the final set before the Serbian showed his class to sail through.

At the time of filing the copy, Zverev is looking to win the fourth set and force a decider. It will not be easy.