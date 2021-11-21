Delhi: World No.1 Novak Djokovic refused to reveal his stance over his participation in the year’s first Grand Slam after organizers confirmed that all players must be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to compete at Melbourne Park, starting January 17. Speaking after his semifinal loss at the ATP Finals, Djokovic said he has not yet decided whether he would defend his Australian Open title after the tournament’s chief – Craig Tiley confirmed on Saturday that unvaccinated players will not be allowed to compete. Tiley’s announcement brought to conclusion months of negotiations between Tennis Australia and the Victoria state government.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Requests Other Players to Join Union he Co-Founded

The 34-year-old Djokovic, who eyes a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, is a nine-time champion at Melbourne Park. However, the decision by AO organizers have put Djokovic in a soup ahead of his favourite slam. “We’ll see. We’ll have to wait and see,” the top-ranked Serb told a reporter after his semifinal defeat by Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals on Saturday. Also Read - Australian Open Set to Welcome Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka; Unvaccinated Players Might be Unwelcome

Djokovic, who has declined to say publicly if he has been vaccinated, is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles. “I haven’t been talking to them (the tournament organizers), to be honest. I was just waiting to hear what the news is going to be, now that I know, we’ll just have to wait and see,” Djokovic added. Also Read - ATP Finals 2021: Alexander Zverev Beat Hubert Hurkacz, to Face Novak Djokovic in Semis

Tiley also confirmed that the tournament, which runs from 17-30 January in Melbourne, would be played in front of capacity crowds. “Novak knows he will have to be vaccinated to play,” Tiley said.



“We would love to have him here.”

Nadal confirmed he would play at Melbourne Park in January but Federer, who like the Spaniard is also fully vaccinated, will miss the tournament as he recovers from another knee surgery.

Alexander Zverev, who was effusive in his praise of Djokovic after winning an exciting match in Turin 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-3, also said that he hoped his friend would be Down Under.

“Look it’s a very tough one because it’s very political,” said Zverev.

“We are visiting another country, this is about the virus that is going around right, this is not about a tournament or tennis, this is we are visiting another country.

“If the country is allowing us to enter we need follow the rules and follow the guidelines. I hope he’s able to play.

“I’m number three in the world so if he doesn’t play it’s easier to win the tournament but also he’s number one in the world so he should be able to play. Hopefully, the Australian government will make an exemption,” Zverev said.