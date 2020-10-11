Rafael Nadal produced possibly his greatest performance at Roland Garros as he crushed world No.1 Novak Djokovic in a one-sided final to win a record-extending 13th French Open men’s singles title on Sunday. Nadal won 6-0, 6-2, 7-5. Also Read - French Open 2020 LIVE, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Men's Singles Final: Preview, When And Where to Watch Live TV Broadcast, Online Live Streaming, Fantasy Prediction, Timings in India

With this win, Nadal also drew level with his great rival Roger Federer for the record for the most singles Grand Slam titles in men's category, winning his 20th such tournament.

Nadal won the title without dropping a set.

“Congrats to Novak for another great tournament,” Nadal said during an on-court interview. “Sorry for today, you know. In Australia he killed me a couple of times ago. Today was for me, that’s part of the game. We’ve played plenty of times together: one day wins one, another day wins the other. So just all the best for the future, Novak.”

The Spaniard thus improved his record at French Open to 100-2.

Nadal had some words for the ongoing health crisis, imploring everyone to not lose hope and keep fighting.

I want to send a message, everyone around the world, we are facing one of the worst moments that I think we remember in this world facing and fighting against this virus. Just keep going, stay positive and all the very best. Together probably we will go through this and we will win the virus soon,” he said.

Nadal and Federer now lead the list for the most Grand Slam singles titles in men’s history followed by Djokovic at second, who has 17 such titles to his name.

This was the ninth meeting between Nadal and Djokovic in a Grand Slam final.

The 34-year-old is now just one victory away from recording 1000 career wins, joining an exclusive club currently comprising Jimmy Connors (1,274), Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068).

