Tennis world top two stalwarts – Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal believe the global nature of their sport will make it difficult for the organizers to hold any tournaments in the near future as the sporting fraternity continues to be paralysed by the Coronavirus pandemic. However, both Nadal and Djokovic are open to the idea of playing competitive tennis behind closed doors if the situation improves. Also Read - These 27 Districts of 17 States Reported No Coronavirus Case in Past 2 Weeks | Check Complete List

Meanwhile, the 19-time Grand Slam champion Nadal has predicted the tennis tour will remain on hold for a long time to come. Speaking in a radio interview on Wednesday, the Spaniard is keeping constant touch with world number one Djokovic and discussing about how tennis recovers from the deadly virus. Also Read - COVID-19 Outbreak: Cricket Australia Lays Off Staff Till End of Financial Year But Hopeful of T20 World Cup 2020 And India Tour

“In the beginning, the terrible news made me sad and took away my desire to wake up, all day watching TV and there was nothing positive. As days went by, I came back to my routines, with double sessions every day to keep fit,” the 33-year-old Nadal said. Also Read - Neena Gupta Turns Hairstylist For Hubby Vivek Mehra, See Viral Photo

“I came back from [the cancelled ATP Tour event at] Indian Wells on a Wednesday and that Saturday the state of alarm was official. It was a shock. Knowing what was happening in Italy, I knew it was coming to Spain.

Nadal, a record 12-time Roland Garros champion, will turn 34 in June. He is, however, continuing his physical training in order to maintain fitness. He said: “I am not worrying about tennis now. I do physical work to not deteriorate my body.

“Tennis is not like football, our sport involves more travelling. Until there is [a] cure, the situation will be really complicated. We need to be responsible. I cannot see an official tournament at short or medium-term.

“Health comes first. But if it would be possible to play behind closed doors, I would be very happy. I have talked many hours with Novak to see how we can help our sport.”

Meanwhile, the Serbian ace – Djokovic, who won his 17th grand slam at this year’s Australian Open, is spending the quarantine period with his wife and two kids. He also spoke to the radio station and believes the decision over the resumption of the tour should not be taken in haste.

Djokovic said: “Tennis behind closed doors? It depends. It is not an easy decision. It is bigger than our sport, this decision.

“I am ready to play, but this will come in the next months. I am lucky to be with my family. Normally we are always travelling.”