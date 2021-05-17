After registering a hard-fought three-set victory over his arch-rival and world number one Novak Djokovic in the Italian Open final on Sunday, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal continues to be at the third spot on the latest ATP rankings, released on Monday. Nadal recovered from a minor blip in the second set to beat Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 for his record-equalling 36th ATP Masters 1000 title. Also Read - Rafael Nadal And I Are Next Gen: Novak Djokovic After Falling Short at Rome

Djokovic is way ahead in the tally with 11,063 points. Meanwhile, Russian Daniil Medvedev continues to be ranked No. 2 in the world with 9,793 points, just 163 points ahead of Nadal, who would be aiming for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the French Open starting on May 24.

While no movement was seen in the top-10, it was a historic last week for Nadal in Rome in several ways. Not only did he conquer the Italian capital for a record 10th time, he also tied Djokovic's record for most career Masters 1000 titles with 36.

Nadal's victory over the Serbian champ in the Italian Open final was his 22nd career win over a reigning No. 1, more than any man or woman in ATP or WTA rankings history, according to tennis.com

A day after achieving so many historic feats, Nadal started off his 817th career week in the top 10, passing American legend Jimmy Connors for the second-most career weeks in the top 10 in ATP rankings history.

The Spaniard now trails Switzerland’s Roger Federer, who is currently ranked eighth in the world. While Federer has spent 948 weeks among the top 10, Nadal has 817. Djokovic is a distant fifth with 683 weeks.

In two weeks, Nadal will kick off his quest for an unprecedented 14th Roland Garros title.