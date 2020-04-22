In order to save the sport from the losses incurred during the Coronavirus outbreak, Swiss maestro Roger Federer came up with a radical proposal regarding the future of international tennis. The 20-time Grand Slam champion suggested a merger between men’s and women’s governing bodies. Federer feels the mergers of the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ‘probably should have happened’. Also Read - J-K Administration Withdraws Press Note Announcing Cancellation of Amarnath Yatra 2020

For the betterment of the sport, the 38-year-old believes this could be the right time for a merger between ATP and WTA. At the same time, Federer made it clear that he wasn’t recommending a change in the competition format. Also Read - Coronavirus Getting you Down? Watch How Assam Police Beat The Stress With Bihu Dance

“Am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?” Federer wrote on his Twitter handle. Also Read - ‘Commend Your Leadership’: Bill Gates Praises PM Modi For Taking Bold Steps to Fight Coronavirus

“I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the two governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tours.”

Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one? — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe now is really the time.

These are tough times in every sport and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 stronger body. https://t.co/30SbbAla5g — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020



“It’s too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories,” the former world number one wrote further.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios was among the first Tennis professionals to react to Federer’s suggestions with an affirmative ‘yes’. Along with him, two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova, Argentine Diego Schwartzman and two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza are among the other high-profile tennis players to voice their agreement on social media.

The entire sporting calendar is reeling due to COVID-19 pandemic and tennis is not different. The season has been put on hold with multiple tournaments being postponed or cancelled.

The second slam of the year, French Open, has been postponed from May to September while the Wimbledon was cancelled earlier this month in the wake of the crisis. Wimbledon had only been cancelled twice before, because of World War 1 and World War 2.