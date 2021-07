India’s tennis ace – Sania Mirza and young star Ankita Raina are all set to represent the country in women’s doubles event at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after entries were officially announced on Thursday. Sania will now become the first female athlete to represent India at four Olympics when she features at the Tokyo 2020, slated to get underway from July 23 while Ankita Raina will be making her debut at the showpiece event. Also Read - Wimbledon Results: Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev Advance to 3rd Round; Kei Nishikori, Grigor Dimitrov Knocked Out

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports congratulated the Indian duo and tweeted, "I congratulate @mirzasania and @ankitachamp, who will represent India in Women's Doubles Tennis at #Tokyo2020 after entries were officially announced. This will be Sania's 4th Olympics while it will be Raina's debut. All the best to them. #Cheer4India."

I congratulate @mirzasania and @ankita_champ, who will represent India in Women's Doubles Tennis at #Tokyo2020 after entries were officially announced. This will be Sania's 4th Olympics while it will be Raina's debut. All the best to them. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/QsXITFzXd3 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 2, 2021



Currently, Ankita and Sania are playing in the ongoing Wimbledon and will compete against each other in the first round of the Mixed Doubles on Friday.

Sania has paired up with Rohan Bopanna while Ankita has joined hands with Ramkumar Ramanathan to compete in the first round of the tournament.

In the Women’s Doubles of The Championship, Ankita has paired up with American tennis star Lauren Davis while Sania has paired up with Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Earlier in the day, Sania and her doubles partner Mattek-Sands sailed into the second round of Wimbledon with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over the pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in the first round of women’s doubles.