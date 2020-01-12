Sania Mirza and her partner Nadiia Kichenok have been drawn to meet Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Miyu Kato of Japan in their opening round at the Hobart International, the first tournament the Indian ace will compete in her comeback bid.

The unseeded Indo-Ukrainian team may run into Spanish fourth seeds Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the quarterfinals. The Spanish players had reached three WTA tour finals in 2019 season and won two of them.

Sania, meanwhile, is on a comeback trail after taking a two-year maternity break. This will be her first appearance at a Major since becoming a mother.

Meanwhile, Sania has decided to pair with compatriot Rohan Bopanna at the first Grand slam of the year – Australian Open 2020.

“I am obviously excited to be partnering with her, partners from the same countries are a rarity. I am looking forward to it,” Bopanna was quoted by a report.

Earlier, Sania had to partner Rajeev Ram, with whom she had originally planned to play at the opening Slam of the season. But Rajeev pulled out due to an injury. Sania and Rohan had last played in the 2016 Rio Olympics where they finished fourth.

Bopanna began his season in splendid fashion winning the ATP Qatar Open with Wesley Koolhof. This is the second straight year where Bopannad had won the men’s doubles trophy at the Qatar Open.

Last year also Bopanna had begun with a title win in Pune with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan.