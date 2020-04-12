India’s Tennis ace Sania Mirza chose a unique way to wish her cricketer-husband, Shoaib Malik, on their 10th anniversary on Sunday. As the world is under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sania gave her fans a glimpse of her happy moments with her husband by sharing a couple of pictures of the much-talked-about couple. Sania and Shoaib married each other in 2010 in Hyderabad and have an year-old son named Izhaan. Also Read - Tennis Ace Nick Kyrgios Lives up to His Promise, Feeds Hungry People During Coronavirus Pandemic

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 33-year-old Sania compared the two contrasting photographs and penned a ‘Expectations vs Reality’ post. She captioned the post, “Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik. A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality. Swipe right for reality”. Also Read - Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi Witty Twitter Exchange Brings Back Nostalgia, Fans Ask For Reunion of Legendary Indian Duo Ahead of Tokyo Olympics



In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Sania had urged fans to stay at home. She expressed concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and said that it is the ‘biggest need of the hour’. Within a week’s time, Sania’s organization had raised Rs 1.25 crore which will help around one lakh people.

“The last week we have tried as a team to provide some help to the people in need..we provided food to thousands of families and raised 1.25 Crore in one week which will help close to 1 lakh people.its an ongoing effort and we are in this together @youthfeedindia @safaindia,” the tennis player had tweeted last month.

After giving birth to her new-born in October 2018, Sania made a winning return to the court in January this year as she clinched the women’s doubles title at Hobart International. She paired up with Nadiia Kichenok, in her comeback tournament.