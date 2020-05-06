Puente Romano tennis club in Marbella where Novak Djokovic broke confinement rules issued a clarification on Tuesday after they mistakenly allowed the world number one to practice. The tennis club in Spain apologized for the error and issued a formal statement on the whole incident. Djokovic had shared a video of him training through his official Instagram handle on Monday in apparent violation of Spain’s current rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the short-clip, Djokovic can be seen exchanging shots with another man at the club in the coastal city of Marbella, where the Serb has been staying for the past several weeks. Also Read - 'Economically Anti-national': Congress Slams Centre For Increasing Fuel Price During Lockdown

In the wake of the current crisis, Spanish tennis federation had asked players to refrain from training on courts till May 11 in order to follow social distancing norms of the government. "We understood that professional athletes were able to train and authorised Djokovic to use our facilities. After speaking with the tennis federation they made it clear to us he had to wait until 11 May to use the tennis club," Puente Romano club said in a statement.

"We shared this clarification with Djokovic and both parties have agreed to restart training from that day. We regret that our misinterpretation of the rules may have inconvenienced Djokovic in good faith."

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal said he also went to train on a court this week, but he did it on private property because the rules weren’t fully clear to him.

Djokovic had earlier shared a video of himself practising on a clay court and his social media post read: “So happy to play on clay … well, just for a bit with my phone in the hands. I don’t recommend this to any 18-year-old.”

The entire sporting calendar of the world is reeling due to Covid-19 pandemic and tennis is not different. The entire ATP and WTA calendar have been put on hold with multiple tournaments being postponed or cancelled.

The second Slam of the year, French Open, has been postponed from May to September while the Wimbledon was cancelled in the wake of the ongoing crisis. Wimbledon had only been cancelled twice before, because of World War 1 and World War 2.