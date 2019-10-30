India’s tennis star Sania Mirza is a proud mom today as October 30, 2019 marks the first birthday of her son Izhaan. Exactly a year ago, Sania had given birth to her and husband Shoaib Malik’s first child, whom she had introduced to the world through a post on Instagram.

And on Wednesday, on the same platform, the six-time Grand Slam winner, through an absolutely adorable post wished her son his first birthday.

“Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world .. you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go .. my truest,purest most amazing boy .. I LOVE YOU and I promise to be by your side until my last breath .. Happy Birthday my little angel 👼🏽 I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are .. InshaAllah .. Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan ❤️” Sania’s Instagram post said.

The post received an overwhelming response on Instagram with the likes of actor Neha Dhupia, Huma Quereshi and tennis player Karman Kaur Thandi showering Izhaan with their wishes. “Oh my goodness .. #happybirthday baby izzu @mirzasaniar .. always remember to pack a punch like mama,” Dhupia’s commented on the post.

Izhaan has become one of the most talked-about star kids. Over the last year, the one-year-old has made frequent appearances on mother Sania’s Insta. On Sunday, Sania had posted a picture of Izhaan holding a little cricket bat, leading many to believe that the kid might well be on his way to following the footsteps of his father.