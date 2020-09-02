India’s Sumit Nagal on Tuesday registered his maiden Grand Slam victory when he defeated American Bradley Klahn in the first round of the US Open 2020. Nagal advanced to the next round winning 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in a contest that lasted two hours and 12 minutes. Also Read - US Open 2020, Live Streaming Details And Schedule: All You Need to Know

Nagal made the headlines last year at the same event when he took off a set from 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Beats Milos Raonic to Win ATP Western & Southern Open Title

“I qualified for a junior Slam in 2013 here and then the men’s and now to win my first round here means a lot. I enjoy playing here and it has worked out in my favour few times,” Nagal told PTI. “It was not easy to walk inside the court knowing this match is more in your favour. I was definitely nervous and especially playing for my first slam win but I did the things I was supposed to and kept my composure.” Also Read - Legendary Tennis Pair Bryan Brothers Announce Retirement Ahead of US Open

The win ensures the 122nd-ranked will take at least USD 1,00,000 (Rs 73 lakh approximately) for making it to the second round at Flushing Meadows.

The result means Nagal is the first Indian male tennis star in seven years to win a main draw match at the US Open. The last Indian to do so was Somdev Devvarman in 2013.

Nagal reckons Indian tennis could have been in a better state. “In one way, yes (happy for major win) but in another way, we could do so much better. We have so many people playing this sport, we have great talent but no system, which makes me feel sad,” the 23-year-old said.

The 23-year-old will next take on Austrian Dominic Thiem who went past Spanish rival Jaume Munar 7-6(6) 6-3 who retired due to injury.

“I am ready and excited to play him (Thiem). It’s going to be fun and (I will) see where I stand in terms of my tennis level,” he said of his next challenge.

Nadal played in clay courts in the lead up to the US Open similar to last year. “Courts here are nice and bouncy. I mean it is a little fast this year but last year it was nice. I think it’s not even about adapting anymore. It’s just about match-ups and how your game works on different type of surfaces,” he said.

Nagal hit 17 winners – 15 less than the 30-year-old Klahn but he also committed fewer errors (17) than his opponent (40).

Nagal took a 2-0 lead after pocketing the first two sets but the American raised hopes of a comeback after winning the third. However, the top-ranked Indian sprinted to a 5-0 lead in the fourth set and eventually won 6-1.

He is the lone Indian singles star in the main draw this year.

After professional tennis across the world was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, Nagal decided to stay in Germany where he trains and took part in exhibition events before taking part in a Challenger event in Prague as part of his preparations for the US Open – the second Major event of 2020.