America's teenage sensation Coco Gauff made a big revelation when she admitted that she suffered depression because of the pressure to perform well at the Tennis' grandest stage – All England Club. Gauff stunned the Tennis world and fans when she stormed her way to the round of 16 of Wimbledon 2019. Her impressive run included a stunning victory over five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round.

Gauff said she struggled with her mental health after being billed as the sport's next big thing and even hailed as a new Serena Williams. She developed a 'dark mindset' for a year and it started to take toll on her mental and physical well-being.

"Throughout my life, I was always the youngest to do things, which added hype that I didn't want," Gauff told the 'Behind the Racquet' website.

“It added this pressure that I needed to do well fast. Right before Wimbledon, going back to around 2017/18, I was struggling to figure out if this was really what I wanted.

“I always had the results so that wasn’t the issue, I just found myself not enjoying what I loved. I realised I needed to start playing for myself and not other people. For about a year I was really depressed. That was the toughest year for me so far.”

After qualifying for Wimbledon, Gauff – at just 15 – became the youngest player in the Open era to qualify for the main draw. She was ranked at 313.

In 2019, the Atlanta-born made to the third round of the US Open. She also reached the fourth round at the Australian Open in January this year.

In between, Gauff won her first WTA title at Linz. At 15, she was the youngest champion on the tour since 2004.

Gauff is now at 52 having squeezed to a career-high 49 in February this year. She realises that her stocks are likely to rise as the comparisons with the Williams sisters will only intensify.

However, Gauff refuses to see herself in the same league as the sport’s highest-profile trailblazers.

“I am not at their level yet. I always feel like it’s not fair to the Williams sisters to be compared to someone who is just coming up,” she explained.

“I still look at them as my idols. Of course I hope to get to where they are but they are the two women that set the pathway for myself, which is why I can never be them.”