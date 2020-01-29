Not very often you see someone else hogging all the limelight when Roger Federer is competing on the ‘serene’ blue courts of the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. However, Tuesday was an exception as Serbian umpire Marijana Veljovic stole Federer’s thunder with her incredible good looks and audacity during the men’s quarterfinal clash.

Veljovic caught everyone’s attention when she ‘called out’ Federer for using obscene language during his last eight match versus 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren. Rattled by his tenacious opponent, the Swiss maestro failed to keep a check on his emotions a few times during the epic five-setter against Sandgren.

Without getting bogged down by Federer’s stature, Veljovic straightaway cautioned one of the ‘greatest players of all time’ after the line judge found him guilty of using foul language on the court.

Baffled by the lineswoman’s call, the 20-time Grand Slam champion walked up to the umpire and get into a small argument. The umpire unscrewed the mic, leaned forward, spoke to the Swiss and handled the matter immediately.

Fans on social media took immediate notice of the whole proceedings and started lauding Veljovic. She became an overnight sensation as the Twitter-frenzy people were mesmerised by the Serb’s beauty, audaciousness and striking features. Here are some of the best reactions on social media:

Marijana is not HERE for your COMPLAINTS pic.twitter.com/xWRdxQVpKg — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) January 28, 2020

Chair umpire Marijana Veljovic, just not having it from Federer #ausopen pic.twitter.com/WGq897DJtR — Ryan Métivier (@ryanmetivier) January 28, 2020

Let’s be honest, if anyone can umpire the match between Dudi Sela and Malek Jaziri , it is Marijana Veljovic. https://t.co/4mL0K0VsBf — Dead Net Cord (@MqLeo) January 28, 2020

the umpire in this roger/tennys match is super pretty — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 28, 2020

Even tennis player Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t concentrate on the match as her eyes were drawn to Veljovic.

Later, Federer brought his whole experience into play during the last eight match to book a semifinal showdown versus Novak Djokovic. After saving seven match points in an energy-sapping five-setter against Sandgren, the 38-year-old held his nerve to scrape through 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.