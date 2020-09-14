Dominic Thiem scripted an unprecedented comeback to claim his first Grand Slam title on Sunday, edging past good friend and his opponent Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(8-6) in the men’s singles final of US Open. Rallying from two sets down and 3-5 in the fifth set, the second seed Thiem was in all sorts of trouble before hitting back from a break down to take the third. Also Read - US Open 2020 Results: Naomi Osaka Beats Victoria Azarenka in Women's Singles Final to Lift Her Second Title at Flushing Meadows, Clinches Her Third Grand Slam Overall

The 27-year-old Thiem also became the the first player in the US Open's Open Era history to rally from two sets down in the championship final. This was the first US Open final to be decided by a fifth-set tie-break. He also became the first Grand Slam champion born in the 1990s, along with the 55th Grand Slam champion of the Open Era.

"We started to know each other back in 2014 and straight away started to develop a great friendship… and then a great rivalry," Thiem said. "We've made great things happen on the court and off the court. It's amazing how far our journey brought us to share this moment. I wish we could have two winners today. We both deserved it."

The title marks Thiem’s maiden Grand Slam trophy after three previous defeats in finals of Tennis majors.

Thiem was runner-up at the Australian Open earlier this year and also lost in the last-two title clashes at the French Open in 2018 and 2019.

He also becomes the first new Grand Slam champion since Croatian Marin Cilic won at Flushing Meadows in 2014.

Austria’s Thiem is also the first Grand Slam champion other than Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer since Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka won the third of his majors at the 2016 US Open.

Zverev smashed four aces and 16 winners in the first set as he displayed an impressive serve and volley game to take a 1-0 lead in just 30 minutes. The German was helped by some sloppy serving from Thiem, who hit three double faults as he was broken twice, in games three and seven.

In set two, Zverev wasted three set points while 5-1 up but held on to take a 2-0 lead on his fifth set point.

In the third set, the tide was beginning to turn though as Zverev’s play became increasingly cagey as his suspect second serve got slower and his forehand.

After Thiem easily took set four, Zverev found himself serving for the championship at 5-3 in the fifth set. But he could not hold and soon Thiem found himself 6-5 ahead. He took a medical timeout before it was his turn to serve for the championship.

However, like Zverev moments earlier, Thiem failed to clinch the match and it went to a tie-break. He found himself 5-3 up after two double faults by Zverev but Thiem, by now exhausted and limping, blew two championship points.

Thiem won the title on his third and collapsed to the court with his head in his hands.

This year’s field at the Flushing Meadows in New York was depleted by the absence of Swiss legend Federer and defending champion Nadal.