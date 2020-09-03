World No. 1 Novak Djokovic‘s unbeaten streak in 2020 continues as he overcame stiff challenge from Kyle Edmund to advance to the third round of the ongoing US Open on Wednesday. Djokovic lost his first tie-break of the year as he bounced back from a set down to win 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Also Read - Sumit Nagal Records Maiden Grand Slam Victory, Becomes First Indian in Seven Years to Win a Main Draw Singles Match at US Open

The Serbian thus improved his record in 2020 to 25-0 as he struck 51 winners to progress ahead. Also Read - US Open 2020, Live Streaming Details And Schedule: All You Need to Know

In hot and humid conditions at the Flushing Meadows, Djokovic raised his game after Edmund claimed the first set in the tie-breaker with a powerful serve. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Beats Milos Raonic to Win ATP Western & Southern Open Title

“It was anybody’s game really for a set and a half,” Djokovic said after the match. “I made some breaks and then obviously after winning the second set I felt more comfortable. I was returning better, I started to read his serve better and I was pleased with my serve. Overall, it was a very good test and I am happy to get through.”

“Kyle played a fantastic first set,” said Djokovic. “He didn’t do much wrong, he served very well and was aggressive from the back of the court. Usually his forehand is a weapon, but [his] backhand, especially in the first set, was very strong, very solid,” he added.

The 33-year-old is aiming to win a fourth US Open title which, if he accomplishes, will be his 18th overall.

He next faces German Jan-Lennard Struff who defeated American Michael Mmoh 6-2, 6-2, 7-5.

“[Struff] is another big server. I obviously played a great match against him in the Western & Southern Open. There are different conditions here, if we play on [Arthur Ashe Stadium]. He is a big server and there is not much breeze in here, so that probably helps the server. Let’s see. I like my chances in best-of-five,” Djokovic said.

Results From Wednesday

Men’s second round: Novak Djokovic beat Kyle Edmund 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2; Alexander Zverev beat Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-1; David Goffin beat Lloyd Harris 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Mikhail Kukushkin beat Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 7-5.

Women’s second round: Caroline Garcia beat No. 1 Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 7-6 (2); Petra Kvitova beat Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (3), 6-2; Petra Martic beat Kateryna Bondarenko 6-3, 6-4; Shelby Rogers beat Elena Rybakina 7-6, 6-1; Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-2; Ann Li beat Alison Riske 6-0, 6-3; Angelique Kerber beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 7-6 (6).