US Open is dreading the prospect of being without the Big Three in men's tennis following the withdrawal of former champion Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic still pondering whether to give the tournament a miss amid coronavirus pandemic.

Roger Federer, the record 20-time Grand Slam winner, has already announced he won't take part in any competition during 2020 as he recovers from a knee surgery.

On Tuesday, Nadal had said he has decided to not travel to New York for the US Open as the coronavirus cases continue to increase across the world. "After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year's US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don't have control of it," Nadal tweeted.

Djokovic, as per Serbian media, has not made up his mind on whether to take part or withdraw from US Open which gets underway from August 31.

However, Nadal is hopeful of participating in the rescheduled French Open which is to get underway from September 27.

“In my mind, I am preparing for it,” the 34-year-said on Wednesday. “But we have to wait for events, to see how everything evolves, because it is true that in recent weeks the situation seems to have worsened a little. But my hope and my intention would be to be there if conditions allow.”

Other notable absentees from this year’s US Open include defending women singles champion Naomi Osaka, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, Nicholas Kyrgios among others.

Meanwhile, US Open has also slashed the overall prize money by 6.7 per cent compared to last year.

The overall compensation will be 53.4 million dollars with the winners of men’s and women’s singles events each getting 3 million dollars (3.85 million dollars in 2019).

However, the organisers have set aside USD 7.6m for player relief fund in wake of coronavirus pandemic.