Second-seeded Dominic Thiem overcame a left ankle injury, a set point in the second and third sets, to enter his first US Open final, beating Daniil Medvedev in a pulsating semifinal clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday late night. Thiem dug deep and showcased his fighting spirit to outlast Medvedev in a match that lasted almost three hours. He registered a straight-sets victory – 6-2, 7-6(7), 7-6(5) over the Russian. With this, the Austrian became the first man from his country to reach the US Open final.

"I love these big matches. To face the best guys in the world is what I do the hard work for at home and in the off-season," Thiem said on court after the match. "After the first set, it was great tennis from both of us. I could have easily been down two-sets-to-one. I'm really happy to be through. It was a great semifinal."

A win over Medvedev helped the 27-year-old Thiem to improve his ATP Head-2-Head series 3-1. He is now one match from his maiden Grand Slam title. Thiem has also reached his second consecutive Grand Slam final after finishing runner-up this year at the Australian Open. He had also finished as runners-up twice at the French Open, losing to Rafael Nadal on both occasions.

Awaiting Thiem in the title clash is fifth seed Alexander Zverev, who also seeks his first Grand Slam crown. Zverev made it to his first Grand Slam final, beating Pablo Carreno Busta, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in three and a half hours to advance to the Championship round of the tournament.

“Even though I was down two sets to love, I stayed in it,” Zverev said of his mental toughness after the match. “I gave myself the best chance I could. I think a lot of players would have gone away. Today I dug deep, dug very deep. At the end of the day, I’m sitting here as the winner of that match, which could have been very different.”

Entering the match against Busta, the German had never rallied from two sets down. But at Arthur Ashe on Friday night – Zverev showed great mental fortitude, drastically reducing his unforced errors to earn his 14th five-set victory.

Thiem holds a 7-2 lead over Zverev in their ATP Head-2-Head rivalry and has won their past three matches.