Japan’s Naomi Osaka didn’t let one set deficit hamper her spirits as she fended off a spirited challenge from former world number one Victoria Azarenka to win her second US Open title on Saturday night. This was Osaka’s second US Open title and third Grand Slam overall in three years. She outlasted her Belarusian opponent Azarenka – 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 1 hour and 53 minutes in the women’s singles championship match inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows. Also Read - US Open 2020 Results: Dominic Thiem Beats Daniil Medvedev in Straight Sets to Set up Title Clash Against Alexander Zverev

The 22-year-old Osaka had earlier won the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open titles. “I was thinking about all the times I’ve watched the great players sort of collapse onto the ground and look up into the sky,” she said of her winning moment. “I’ve always wanted to see what they saw.” Also Read - US Open 2020: Serena Williams Ousted, Victoria Azarenka And Naomi Osaka to Contest Final

“For me, it was really an incredible moment. I’m really glad I did it.” Also Read - US Open 2020: Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev Enter Semifinals

Osaka, the fourht-seed, also became the first woman in 26 years to win a US Open title after losing the opening set of the big final. The 31-year-old Azarenka started on a bright note and sprinted to the first set in just 26 minutes. She dominated Osaka with an 88 per cent success rate on her first serve.

In the first set, the Japanese was uncharacteristically sloppy, hitting 13 unforced errors. Before Saturday’s match, Azarenka and Osaka played thrice before, with the Japanese winning their two most recent encounters on clay – including a thrilling three-setter at the 2019 French Open.

With both players in rhythm to start the match, Azarenka’s ability to absorb and redirect Osaka’s pace proved pivotal in the opening set, helping her score two breaks and surge ahead to a 5-1 lead.

“I think in the first set I was so nervous, I wasn’t moving my feet. I felt like I was not playing, not that I expect myself to play 100%, but it would be nice if I could even play, like, 70%. I just felt like I was too much in my own head.”

In the second set, the Belarusian went 2-0 ahead before Osaka fought back to break her opponent’s serve twice and take 4-3 lead. Carrying on the momentum, Osaka broke for the third time in the second set and forced a decider in the championship round.

In the deciding set, Osaka broke Azarenka once again in game four to take 3-1 lead. The latter blew a golden opportunity to get back into the match, wasting three break points as Osaka recovered from 0-40 to hold for a 4-1 lead.

Somehow, Azarenka saved four breakpoints to make it 4-2 as she battled to keep the title match alive. However, the writing was on the wall as Osaka immediately broke back to give herself an opportunity of closing the match on her serve.

Earlier, Osaka – the Japanese and Haitian heritage player, walked onto the court wearing a mask bearing the name of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old Africa-American boy who was shot dead by a white police officer in Cleveland, Ohio in 2014.

The 2019 Australian Open champion also donned face coverings bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Philando Castile.