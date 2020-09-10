Former champion Serena Williams had to dig deep to win her US Open 2020 quarterfinal clash against unseeded Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday. Williams lost the first set before summoning her best to take the next two sets and win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, moving closer to a 24th singles Grand Slam title. Also Read - US Open 2020: Serena Williams Ousted, Victoria Azarenka And Naomi Osaka to Contest Final

“At that point I was fighting so hard. I was just trying to do everything I can whether righty or lefty,” Williams said after the matcg. “I never give up and you know I just gotta keep going,” Williams added. Also Read - US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter Semifinals

The third seeded American will face Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals. Also Read - US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic Asks His Fans to Not Abuse Lineswoman After Disqualification

Aazrenka, a two-time US Open finalists, defeated Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-0 in the other quarterfinal clash of the day.

“I enjoy the moment no matter what it is. I take life as it comes,” Azarenka said. “It took me a long road to come here with a lot of struggles, a lot of understanding, forcing me to find this route, this path, if you can say that. But I’m here and I’m happy.”

In the men’s field, Russian Dimitry Medvedev compatriot Andrey Rublev 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) to make the last-four stage. “One point decided two sets so it was a really tough match and Andrey was playing unbelievable actually,” Medvedev said.

He will next face Dominic Thiem who created history by becoming the first Austrian to enter a US Open semifinal. The second-seed defeated Alex de Minaur, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

“I had a great feeling from the first moment on,” Thiem said. “There is no Roger, Rafa, Novak, but there is Daniil, Sascha and Pablo now. There are three other amazing players. Every single one of us deserves this first major title. Everybody will give it all. Once we step on the court, those other three are forgotten anyway.”

In the other men’s singles semis, Alexander Zverev will face Pablo Carreño Busta.