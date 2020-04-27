World No. 2 Rafael Nadal isn’t optimistic of professional tennis returning anytime soon considering the logistics involved. Also Read - There's Strong Pressure to Resume Football: Italian Sports Minister

Professional tennis has been suspended till the end of July in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Of the three major tennis tournaments this year, the French Open has been rescheduled, Wimbledon Championships has been cancelled for the first time since the second world war and US Open, as of now, plans to go ahead as per the original schedule.

During a chat organised by the Spanish Federation of Tennis Nadal said he doesn’t see normality returning to tennis especially at the international level.

“From my point of view, I’m very pessimistic that the circuit can resume a normal activity,” Nadal said. “In tennis, you need to travel every week, stay in hotels, go to different countries. Even if it we play without an audience, to organise any event you need a lot of people involved, which cannot be ignored. At an international level I see a serious problem.”

Over two lakh lives have been lost and more than 2.9 million people have been infected by the deadly coronavirus so far globally. Spain is one of the worst affected countries by the virus.

“We have had a very tough month and a half, with many irreparable losses as well as others that are less important that will still bring great suffering to society, I hope only for a few months, at the economic level,” the 33-year-old said.

“Many people are going to lose their jobs. These are sad moments when you see so many people dying,” he added.

Nadal has reportedly been in talks with the ATP to organise training sessions for top pros at his academy in Spain and playing matches behind closed doors.