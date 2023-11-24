By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tennis: When Will Rafael Nadal Make His Comeback ? Australian Open Chief, Craig Tiley Gives Massive Update
''Hopefully in the next week or the next two weeks, we get some specific confirmation'' - Craig Tiley.
New Delhi: Speculations are going on in Rafael Nadal’s return to tennis but the question remains when ? The Spaniard has currently been in rehab due to the past injures he had to go through and didn’t play a professional match since his second round defeat at Australian Cup 2023. He was side-lined due to a hip-flexor and earlier this year, he revealed that the 2024 year will be his last tour of his competitive career.
Trending Now
Australian Open chief executive, Craig Tiley on the other hand is a confident man and he feels that the tennis ace will be fit in time for the next Australian Open.
You may like to read
“Rafa has been training, I follow him closely, probably every day, because he’s a massive drawcard for us,” the Australian Open chief was quoted as saying by Reuters. “He wants to play, he’s obviously planning on playing. It all depends on how he pulls up.”
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.