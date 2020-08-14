Top-ranked male singles player and defending champion Novak Djokovic has announced he will be participating in the US Open that gets underway later this month despite expressing reservations regarding the strict health measures to be put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - India COVID Latest News: Over 1000 Deaths Within 24 Hours; Total Infections at 24.61 Lakh | Top Points

However, reigning women's champion Bianca Andreescu was withdrawn from the event.

"I'm happy to confirm that I'll participate at #CincyTennis and #USOpen this year," Djokovic tweeted on Thursday. "It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited."

The US Open will get underway from August 31 behind closed doors in New York.

Djokovic’s confirmation must have come as a relief to the United States Tennis Association (USTA) after several big names including the likes of Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty among others pulled out from the event citing coronavirus threat.

“I am aware that this time around it will be very different with all the protocols and safety measures that are put in place to protect players and people of NY. Nevertheless, I have trained hard with my team and got my body in shape so I am ready to adapt to new conditions,” Djokovic had said in a statement on his official website last week.

Meanwhile, Andreescu said she has taken the decision to focus on her fitness. “I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness to ensure I return ready to play at my highest level,” she said. “The US Open victory last year has been the high point thus far and I will miss not being there. However, I realise the unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete at the degree necessary to play at the highest level.”