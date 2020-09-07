In a sensational turn of events, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open men’s singles event after hitting a lines official with the ball during his pre-quarterfinals match on Sunday. Djokovic, who was trailing 5-6 against Pablo Carreno Busta in the opening set, was deemed to have defaulted following his action. Also Read - US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal Exits in 2nd Round After Losing to Dominic Thiem

Djokovic hit a ball with a racket in the direction of the female official which struck her in the throat as she let out a gasp. The Serbian, visibly upset by what transpired, rushed to check on her. Also Read - US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic Beats Kyle Edmund to Enter Third Round

A 10-minute discussion with the tournament referee Soeren Friemel followed and eventually, Carreno Busta was declared to have won by default. Also Read - Sumit Nagal Records Maiden Grand Slam Victory, Becomes First Indian in Seven Years to Win a Main Draw Singles Match at US Open

As per the rule, “Players shall not at any time physically abuse any official, opponent, spectator or other person within the precincts of the tournament site. The referee, in consultation with the Grand Slam chief of supervisors may declare a default for either a single violation of this code.”

The 33-year-old then walked out of the court after packing his bag and later, apologised on social media for what he had done, saying it has left him “sad and empty”.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” Djokovic wrote on his Instagram account. “I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy.”

Djokovic (17) was aiming to further cut down the gap with his great rivals Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (18) as he chased an 18th Grand Slam title.

“As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry,” he added.