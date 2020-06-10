Novak Djokovic has dropped a major hint regarding his intentions to skip this year’s US Open in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, 63, Suffering From COVID-19 Passes Away on His Birthday

Djokovic, in an interview to Serbia's state broadcaster RTS, said "extreme" and not "sustainable" restrictions around the Grand Slam event due to coronavirus means his season may resume on clay court.

"Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on whether they would go there," Djokovic was quoted as saying by news agency AP. "For me currently, as things stand, most probably the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September."

All professional tennis matches have been suspended since March this year and will continue be at least till July end.

The French Open has been postponed to mid-September while Wimbledon has already been cancelled for the first time since the second world war.

The United States Tennis Association is expected to arrive at a decision regarding the US Open which is scheduled to get underway by August 31.

Like other sporting events, tennis will surely follow the strict health guidelines for the safety of players and all the stakeholders. Overseas players may have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period and Djokovic reckons that will impact his training.

He has already expressed displeasure at the prospect of travelling with just one member of their team saying a player needs at least a coach, fitness trainer and a physiotherapist.