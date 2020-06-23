Novak Djokovic, the men’s world number one Tennis player, has been tested positive for COVID-19, the Serbian revealed in a statement on Tuesday. This is the biggest casualty in the world of Tennis after players like Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troiki were tested positive for the dreaded virus earlier. Djokovic’s wife Jelena has also been tested positive for the virus. Also Read - United Nations Public Service Day 2020: Here Are 10 Quotes That Describe a Public Servant

The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative," the 17-time Grand Slam champion said in a statement.

All these players who have been tested positive for COVID-19 had participated in the Djokovic's charity tennis exhibition series. Additionally, five players at Serbia's biggest soccer club have tested positive for the virus after being involved in sporting events where fans packed into the stands and social distancing was not enforced.

There has been an overall softening of coronavirus restrictions in Serbia and Croatia, allowing for the increase in the number of positive cases among professional athletes.

Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the global pandemic.

Earlier, Djokovic’s brother Djordje stated that the debacle of the Adria Tour organised by top-ranked was the worst imaginable outcome as several participants tested positive for Covid-19.

“This was the worst possible scenario,” the event’s director Djordje Djokovic told Serbia’s Prva Television. “Novak was not obliged to take the test in Croatia as he had no symptoms. He took the test straight after his flight landed in Belgrade. Around 100 people were tested and I was hard-hit by news that some of them came back positive, especially my childhood friend Borna Coric. We wish all of them a speedy and painless recovery.”