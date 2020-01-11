World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Adelaide International, the tournament organisers announced on Saturday.

Djokovic was scheduled to take part in the tournament beginning Monday as part of his build-up to the Australian Open. Currently, he’s leading Serbia in the ongoing ATP Cup team event in Sydney where they are to meet Russia in the semi-finals on Saturday.

“We know how disappointed Novak is about not being able to play in Adelaide this year and we hope to welcome him to the tournament next year,” tournament director Alistair MacDonald said in a statement. “We understand his decision and wish him the very best of luck for the remainder of the ATP Cup and the upcoming Australian Open.”

The last-minute decision seems to have been by Djokovic to allow him more resting time ahead of the year’s first Grand Slam tournament that starts from January 20.

Meanwhile, Argentine Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from the Australian Open after failing to fully recover from a knee injury,

“Our two-time quarterfinalist Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from Australian Open 2020 as he continues to recover from a knee injury,” Australian Open announced the news via their official Twitter account.

Del Potro is the latest star after Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori to have pulled out of the event.