‘Tera Toh…’: Suryakumar Yadav reacts after ‘heated’ moment with Kuldeep Yadav in T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Pakistan, Watch viral video

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav reacts after heated moment with Kuldeep Yadav in the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out

SKY reacts after argument with Kuldeep Yadav

Team India dominated their arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and defeated them by 61 runs on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. With this victory, the Indian team continued their record of 8-1 over Pakistan.

Tension in Team India during the match against Pakistan

After Team India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs, the whole cricket world noticed a tense moment in the Indian team. Star Indian player Kuldeep Yadav dropped an easy catch in the 18th over. After that, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were seen disappointed. Later, they were spotted having a serious discussion with Kuldeep while doing handshakes.

🚨Suryakumar yadav angry over kuldeep yadav 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/Ur0LCCp08E — Anidhi Gupta (@DigestivBiscute) February 15, 2026

Fun banter between Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav

This moment created a buzz on social media. Meanwhile, both players, Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav, responded to it with humour. They recreated a scene from the famous Bollywood movie Phir Hera Pheri. Captain Suryakumar Yadav played Paresh Rawal’s (Babu Rao) character and told Kuldeep Yadav, “Tera toh game bajana padega” (I will have to finish your game). This fun banter showcased that there was no tension between them. Surya also added the caption, “Leave the anger, brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

Team India will play their next against Netherlands on February 18

Speaking about Team India’s next game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, India will play their next match against the Netherlands on February 18 at 7:00 pm at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This will be Team India’s last league-stage match, as they have qualified for the Super 8.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

