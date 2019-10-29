BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that he had to take the historic decision to organise India‘s first-ever Day-Night Test since “Test cricket needed the push”. Ganguly also added that the decision is based on “common sense” as it is the only way to revive falling crowd interest in the traditional format.

India’s maiden Day-Night Test against Bangladesh, the second game of a two-match series, will be held at the Eden Gardens at Kolkata from November 22-26 and will be a first for the visiting side as well.

The former India captain said he is happy that India skipper Virat Kohli as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have agreed on a historic first at such a short notice.

“It’s just my job, that’s what I’m here for… Because I’ve played this game for so long. It’s great. I think common sense is important. And I think it’s a great move for Test cricket and hopefully it will bring crowds back to the ground,” Ganguly told PTI on Tuesday.

“Test cricket needs this push. Me and secretary Jay (Shah) and our new team were pretty hell bent on it. Thanks to Virat (Kohli) also, he agreed straightaway. And even more to Bangladesh Cricket Board that they agreed at such a short notice. It’s a good way forward,” Ganguly said.

It wasn’t easy to convince BCB officials, but Ganguly managed to pull it off after a lot of back channel talks. “Things change like this. I think it’s a great start for Test cricket in the subcontinent. Our intentions have been good. It’s going to be no problem at all. Everything will be fine don’t worry,” he said.

Dew could be one of the issues during the day-night Test. In the Duleep Trophy games that were held in the preceding years (2016, 2017 and 2018), dew became problematic for the spinners.

“We will make sure there’s no dew. After all day/night one-dayers are played here. There’s this dew treatment spray and all. Nothing will happen,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly also informed that BCCI will persist with ‘SG Test’ pink balls instead of Dukes or Kookaburra. “Hopefully SG…Because the first match will be with SG so the second Test will also have to be with SG,” he said.

“No (Kookaburra), it can’t be because the series has to be played with same ball. It can’t be two different balls in the same series.”

Bangladesh suffered a huge blow with Shakib Al Hasan being banned for 2 years (one year suspended) for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption code, Bangladesh might find it problematic to deal with pink ball under lights. “I don’t think it’s going to be a problem. They have such quality players they would adjust easily,” Ganguly said.